Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball strolled into Boston and had a career night against the Celtics on Wednesday. Ball dropped a career-high 38 points on an efficient 50 percent shooting clip, getting whatever he wanted on the offensive end of the floor. While the Hornets suffered a tough 113-107 loss, Boston had no answers for the young star.

This was not the first time Ball came to Boston and put on a show. On Jan. 19, Ball had a triple-double in a win. Back in October in Charlotte, he had a 25-point night. There is apparently something about this Celtics team that brings out the best in him.

When his past big games were highlighted in the press conference after his 38-point night, the Hornets star tried to play coy.

“I didn’t even know that,” Ball claimed. “I pretty much just wanna go out there and play. I don’t think it has anything to do with the building or the team.”

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Hornets head coach James Borrego offered up his explanation for Ball’s success against Boston.

“He plays well in Boston, Borrego said. “The way they play us, they force a lot of one-on-one action and he’s one of those guys that can get downhill and create for us. He was fantastic tonight, very mature game.”

There are always some teams star players really get up to play against. Think about how players often put up their best performance possible when they travel to play in Madison Square Garden. In the 2021-22 season, LaMelo has chosen the Celtics to be the victim of some of his best games.

On the down side for Ball, though, the Celtics actually are winning the season series, 2-1. With one game left to play in this season series, Ball will do all he can to tie things up. This is especially important given how close the teams are in the standings, with the Hornets holding a 28-24 record and the Celtics right behind them at 28-25. These teams will be jockeying for position the rest of the season, and that final matchup will be crucial.

Expect LaMelo Ball to bring his best effort in that final regular-season matchup on March 9.