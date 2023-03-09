An angry bettor recently decided that it was a good idea to vent his rage after a losing bet on Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier. Well, he might want to take that one back because he just found out that Rozier isn’t one to take a threat sitting down.

Twitter user @Thirst22 posted a screenshot of an exchange with Terry Rozier on Instagram, with the bettor blaming the former Louisville Cardinals star for ruining a parlay bet. It’s uncertain what leg of the parlay actually caused the parlay to collapse, but a player prop seems to be a good guess. It could also be any of the three losses lately by the Hornets, who suffered three-straight defeats to the Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, and Brooklyn Nets before snapping the skid in a 112-105 win at Madison Square Garden over the New York Knicks.

The bettor also threatened to harm Terry Rozier when the Hornets play the Philadelphia 76ers at home. That game will be on Mar. 17th, so that’s a game where the security at Spectrum Center perhaps will have to be extra attentive to the surroundings. Of course, nobody wants violence in an NBA game, especially between parties who have already shown hostility to each other.

Terry Rozier and the Hornets are currently fourth-worst in the Eastern Conference standings with just a 21-46 record. Needless to say, the last thing on their mind is making their bettors happy.

The Hornets will next take on the Detroit Pistons this Thursday for the last leg of a three-game road trip.