The Charlotte Hornets earned their first home win of the season against the Toronto Raptors 138-133. Charlotte was up by more than 20 points at one point in the first half, but they blew that lead along with a few others throughout the game. Thankfully for them, Tre Mann and the bench helped lead the team to a victory.

Tre Mann on his pivotal role with the Hornets

As the leader of the second unit, Mann has the trust of his teammates and coaches to operate as the focal point on offense. So far, it's paid off for them.

“It feels good that they trust me,” Mann said. “They're giving me confidence, my coaches, teammates, that I can just go out there and just play. I feel like when I'm playing free, that's my best basketball, and they just let me go out there and play free. We kinda allowed that run to start, and we gotta be better. I take responsibility for that because I'm the point guard in the 2nd unit. It comes with a lot. I'm super that I'm here playing my game.”

Mann finished with a team-high 27 points off the bench. Charlotte's bench unit outscored Toronto's 72-30 in Wednesday night's matchup. That was fueled by Mann's play as he kept hitting timely shots to put his team back on top and eventually secure the lead.

Tre Mann wants the team to embrace his motto

The Hornets ultimately got this win but giving up leads in this league gives teams life to eventually steal games. The Raptors had a few key runs that helped make this game close, despite it shaping up to be a blowout early on. Mann wants his team to learn how to close games out better moving forward.

“Just turn the knife,” Mann said. That's one thing I like to say for myself, but it's perfect for the team. When you have a team down, don't just stab them, turn the knife. Execute more, play harder defense, communicate more, things like that. It's gonna happen. The best team gives up runs. I was proud we were able to course correct and get the win. When we do get in that position again, I feel like this helped us grow, and we'll be ready for it again.”

There were six lead changes and four ties in this game. So Mann is right, and the Hornets kept their foot on the gas, they might have been able to avoid those must-score situations that made the fans in the building tense up as they watched each possession play out.

Charles Lee gives Mann his props

Outside of LaMelo Ball, Charles Lee has another capable scoring option in Mann at the guard spot. He gave him a huge shout-out after putting on a show.

“It's huge for us to have a guy like that can score in bunches,” Lee said about Tre Mann. “If they wanna pressure Melo and put their best defender on Melo, now all of sudden Tre can be our secondary ball handler. Whether he's initiating a set or putting him in the corner for a pin-down, he gives you another element. It loosens up the defense. He's a great weapon for us to utilize.”

What's next for the Hornets?

Charlotte hosts the defending champion Boston Celtics in their next two games. They have a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday.