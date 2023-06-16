Michael Jordan's run as Charlotte Hornets owner will soon come to an end after he reportedly sold his shares as majority shareholder of the franchise to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. This finishes Jordan's rather tumultuous time in Charlotte. With a new ownership group in tow, perhaps the fortunes of the LaMelo Ball-led Hornets changes for the better.

The Hornets landed the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, which they could use to draft Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller. But they have also found themselves in the trade rumor mill the last few days with several teams reportedly interested in trading up come draft day.

The Hornets may be interested in trading the 2nd pick if it means they can land a star that can run with LaMelo Ball and turn the fortunes of this franchise around. Charlotte made the play-in tournament in 2020-21 and 2021-22 but failed to make the postseason. They took a massive step back last year and could be willing to bring in immediate star power, with Ball now set to enter his fourth NBA season. With that said, here are two stars the Hornets can pair with LaMelo Ball following Michael Jordan's departure as majority shareholder.

Rumors about the New Orleans Pelicans' willingness to trade Zion Williamson to the Charlotte Hornets have been floating around the last couple of days. New Orleans even entertaining this idea came as rather surprising news. But considering Williamson's health history, it makes sense for the Pelicans to consider acquiring a future stud like Henderson or Miller in exchange the 2019 No. 1 overall pick.

Nonetheless, the Hornets should still take the risk. Ball and Williamson would be one of the most exciting duos in the NBA. With the point guard's flashy passing and the 6-foot-6 freak athlete's high-flying dunks, Charlotte would undoubtedly become a movie. The two also fit in a better timeline than a Ball-Henderson backcourt or Ball-Miller pairing would. And granting Williamson's health, they could easily compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Toronto Raptors are another team that is looking to trade up in the 2023 NBA Draft. Toronto owns the 13th pick this June 22nd, but reportedly wants to get into the top of the draft. The Raptors are in the midst of a rebuild after they fired Nick Nurse and replaced him with Darko Rajakovic, who previously served as an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies. With that, Toronto may look to move on from current franchise stars Fred VanVleet, who will become an unrestricted free agent, and Pascal Siakam. In particular, The Athletic's Eric Koreen suggested the Raptors should seriously consider trading away Siakam.

Siakam could be an intriguing player to pair with Ball. While the Cameroonian isn't as flashy and exciting and doesn't carry the same star power of Williamson, he was one of the 15 best players in the league in 2021-22, where he made Third-Team All-NBA. Siakam had his most productive season yet in 2022-23, with career-best averages of 24.2 points and 5.8 assists, along with 7.8 rebounds.

Ball and Siakam would be a nice one-two punch. Both can pretty much score from anywhere on the floor and are also elite playmakers from their positions. Siakam's playoff experience, in particular, comes in handy and could be what the Hornets need to get over the hump.