The Charlotte Hornets scored big when they acquired Collin Sexton from the Utah Jazz. Even without securing the talents of Chris Paul, the Hornets aren't complaining.

Consequently, Sexton is ecstatic about this new opportunity and has expressed as much, according to Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer.

“Super grateful for the opportunity. Ready to come in and help build the culture and be a leader right away,” Sexton said. “I feel like the last couple of weeks practicing and stuff, it's been a lot of fun, but also getting used to the guys.”

Last year, Sexton finished her third season with the Jazz. Altogether, he averaged 18.4 points and 4.2 assists per game.

Sexton is entering a team full of young talent, including Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and LaMelo Ball. He is in attendance in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League and emphasized the importance of supporting the newcomers.

“That is something that we've talked about,' he said. “We want as many guys here to support the younger guys. As you can see, we've had an excellent turnout.”

Article Continues Below

Additionally, Sexton discussed creating a family atmosphere with the Hornets.

“Whether it's on the court, off the court, whether you have questions about basketball, about life, we all are here and it's a brotherhood,” Sexton said. “We've got to pick up one another, and when someone is down, be there to encourage them when they need it.”

In addition to leadership, Sexton is a stellar scorer and playmaker. He can drive to the basket and can finish consistently. Furthermore, Sexton can get the best out of his players with added assist totals this past year.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are coming off a 19-63 season. They aim to ignite a spark for this band of young guns. Sexton is expected to deliver in that realm.