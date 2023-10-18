Training camp continues to roll along and the Charlotte Hornets continue to trend in the right direction. In three games, the Hornets only registered one win after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 15th. Thanks to PJ Washington's game-high 31 points, they found a way to come out with a two point win.

All preseason long though, this Hornets team has looked good. They are running the floor, executing schemes on both sides of the ball, and seem to be learning on the fly. Speaking of learning, here's what we should take away from the boys in Buzz City after two weeks into training camp.

A lot of people can get the job done

Albeit just one preseason win, the potential for deep rotations could be one hell of a luxury for this team moving forward. The roster hasn't been cut down to the appropriate amount of players yet, but they will still be in good shape when that does happen.

The forward positions have multiple options that bring different skill sets that can diversify schemes for this team. Gordon Hayward & PJ Washington are the likely starters once the regular season kicks off, but Brandon Miller and Miles Brides are reliable options down the road. Cody Martin can fill in here as well and can play one through three realistically.

At the guard spots there might be some concern for a scoring playmaker off the bench. Fortunately for them, they have Frank Ntilikina who is a solid defender. James Bouknight still has some promise as well. The talent is still there for him to piece it together and have a productive career.

Paint touches

Steve Clifford has mentioned several times throughout training camp that getting touches in the paint is something he wants to see improve. In the game against OKC, they outscored them in the paint 62-48. Both LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier look like they are making more conscious efforts to push the pace and get some penetration in limited action so far.

Defenses have reacted accordingly and have created easy passing lanes for all the playmakers and cutters. Easy drop offs into the dunker's spot to bigs as well.

Transition plays are still everything for Charlotte

Getting easy points off of fast-break opportunities is something every team would like to do. The Hornets certainly would love to do that and have been for years. Getting out to run in transition is still their best strength on that side of the ball. LaMelo Ball loves to grab a rebound and get running as soon as possible. Of course executing out the half court is going to be the most important phase of most possessions.

Getting stops on defense and running will still be how the Hornets can elevate their status in the Eastern Conference. They have one of the youngest teams in the NBA. Their oldest player being Gordon Hayward, who is only 33 years old.