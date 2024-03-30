Jamal Shead, Houston basketball's star player and leader, severely sprained his ankle during the Cougars' NCAA tournament matchup with Duke on Friday, forcing the senior to miss the final 26 minutes of a game his team would end up losing.
While driving to the basket in the first half, Shead rolled his right ankle and eventually made his way to the locker room. While X-rays came back negative, Shead's ankle swelled up and the pain proved to be too much.
“I tried to jump-stop and my ankle twisted both ways,” Shead said, via The Athletic's Chris Vannini. “We got back here and it was swelling on both sides. Tried to run on it, get X-rays. Nothing was wrong, just the swelling on both sides. I couldn't put any pressure on it. Could barely walk.”
Houston's Jamal Shead describes emotions after loss to Duke
Shead did not return to the game, and without their best player, the Cougars could not overcome Duke and ultimately lost 54-51.
After the game, Shead expressed his disappointment at the situation.
“I hate that it ended like this,” Shead said. “I wish I could have gotten back out there and been in the fight.”
A lot of tears in the Houston locker room, including from Jamal Shead.
Houston had been one of the favorites, along with UConn, to win the national championship this year. The Cougars were a No. 1 seed, with Shead, the Big 12 Player and Defensive Player of the Year, leading the way.
Without Shead, who averaged 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.2 steals per game, Houston relied on LJ Cyrer and J'Wan Roberts even more heavily Friday night against Duke. Cryer, the Cougars' leading scorer this season, contributed a team-high 15 points, while Roberts had 13. No other member of the team scored more than seven points in a low-scoring, defensive battle. Duke was led by Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach, who scored a combined 30 points.
Duke and Houston players show Jamal Shead love after their matchup pic.twitter.com/23R3Yr4Mfd
After the game, multiple Duke players approached Shead and shook his hand. Despite a rough shooting start — Shead was just 1-5 from the field at the time of his injury — the senior leader's playmaking and defensive intensity were sorely missed Friday. Shea, who had already tallied three assists and two steals in 13 minutes of game time, was averaging 9.5 assists per game in the tournament coming into the Sweet Sixteen game. Shead had a nine-assist performance against Longwood in the first round and recorded 10 assists in a 100-95 overtime win over Texas A&M.
With Houston out, Shead has an important decision to make. He can either stay for one final year in college or he can declare for the NBA Draft. While an impressive college basketball player, his skill set may not be as valuable at the pro level considering he is 6'1 and has failed to develop a reliable jump shot in his four years at Houston; Shead shot 30.9% from three this season and is a career 29.6% three-point shooter.
Duke now moves on to the Elite Eight, where it will play ACC rival NC State.