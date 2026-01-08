As the Chicago Cubs made the trade for Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera, the baseball world is wondering how the team will further improve itself, especially on the offensive side. While the rumors will continue surrounding the Cubs, this MLB insider speaks further on the continued link with Alex Bregman.

Jon Morosi would speak on MLB Network about the next steps for Chicago after acquiring Cabrera, with Bregman being the biggest name they're linked to. He would go as far as to say that the Cubs and Boston Red Sox, Bregman's team from last season, are the “two strongest suitors,” as he goes into how the lineup changes with him on the roster.

“The Cubs are not done yet, and the one free agent bat that they remain linked to, Alex Bregman,” Morosi said. “I do believe that the two strongest suitors right now for Bregman are the Cubs and the Red Sox. Now the intriguing part of this for the Cubs is that they already have, of course, an incumbent third baseman in Matt Shaw.”

“Now if they sign Bregman, especially if it's a longer-term deal, then you start to wonder, does that mean that you either move Shaw to second and trade Nico Hoerner, or potentially have Shaw in more of a super utility role, or maybe even consider moving Shaw even though he is still very young with a lot of upside,” Morosi continued.

Who the Cubs might have to give up for Alex Bregman

With the rumors around the Cubs and Bregman still as strong as ever, the team also has to decide who they would want to include in a potential deal. Morosi would caution a player like Nico Hoerner, though, that having Bregman “in the middle of that lineup” is one to monitor.

“Hoerner is such a great comprehensive ballplayer, does a lot of little things very well, it'd be hard to give him up too,” Morosi said. “And yet, the appeal of having Bregman in the middle of that lineup, especially when we believe that Kyle Tucker is headed elsewhere, becomes a really interesting decision point for the Cubs…If there is a big bat coming to the north side, I believe the best opportunity for them will be Alex Bregman.”

Chicago looks to further improve after finishing with a 92-70 record, putting them second in the NL Central.