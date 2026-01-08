Baylor knew they would need a quarterback for next season. Sawyer Roberton is out of eligibility, leading to Baylor looking in the College Football Transfer Portal for their next signal caller. Baylor has been connected to multiple quarterbacks, but has now landed their new man in the portal.

DJ Lagway has committed to Baylor, according to Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports. Lagway has two years of eligibility left.

Lagway was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and committed to Florida. He entered his freshman season as the backup to Graham Mertz, but when Mertz went down with an injury, Lagway became the starter. The quarterback passed for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns. He then entered the 2025 season as the starter. Lagway passed for 2,264 yards with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Now, the quarterback is returning home. His father, Derek Lagway, attended Baylor from 1997 through 2001. Baylor was one of the schools that recruited Lagway out of high school, and the Bears were one of the major players in his initial recruitment. Furthermore, the former Gator quarterback grew up less than two hours away from the campus.

Lagway is a solid fit for the Bears' offense. He is not a perfect plug-and-play fit for the team, but he has the tools to properly run the Baylor offense.

Baylor has also brought in help for Lagway as well on the offensive line, as both Asher Hale from South Alabama, Logan Moore from UAB, and Nate Kibble from Texas, to help protect their new quarterback. Baylor has now brought in six transfers so far in the cycle.

Meanwhile, the Gators have already replaced Lagway with Aaron Philo from Georgia Tech, joining Florida. Both Florida and Baylor have been active in the tranfer portal, and are likely to continue to do so.