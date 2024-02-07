Kelvin Sampson did not hold back.

Houston basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson did not hold back in voicing out his displeasure over what he felt was a missed call in the second half of Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Sampson walked from the Houston bench and all the way to the other side of the court to viciously protest at the refs before he got tossed out of the ball game.

.@UHCougarMBK may have been up 20 over Oklahoma State, but Kelvin Sampson is as angry as you’ll ever see him with the officiating and gets ejected. ESPN announcers: “Kelvin is proving a point right here.” pic.twitter.com/5qv3YyEKFW — Mark Berman (@MarkBerman_) February 7, 2024

The Cougars were ahead by a huge margin at the time, but that did nothing to calm down Sampson, who got angry when the refs missed calling a foul against Ja'Vier Francis with a little over 15 minutes remaining in regulation. That just showed how serious Sampson is at his job. Not even a big lead was enough to pacify Sampson from acting as though his team was desperate for an at-large berth in March Madness when in fact, his team can be considered as the best overall in the nation today.

Fortunately for Houston basketball, it managed to hold on to its advantage and finish the contest with a 79-63 victory. As usual, Houston's defense was unforgiving, as it held the Cowboys to only 40.5 percent shooting from the field while also forcing Oklahoma State to commit a total of 17 turnovers. Jamal Shead paced the Cougars with 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the floor, while Emanuel Sharp and Mylik Wilson had 16 and 12 points, respectively.

The 20-3 Houston basketball will take a couple of days of rest before getting back to action on Saturday versus the Cincinnati Bearcats on the road.