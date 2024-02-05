Houston looks to rebound from their loss to Kansas as we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma State-Houston prediction and pick.

Houston looks to rebound from their loss to Kansas as they face Oklahoma State. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma State-Houston prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Oklahoma State comes into the game sitting at 10-12 on the year, but they are just 2-7 in conference play this year. They struggled to open conference play, losing their first six games, with the last two losses being by five or fewer points. They have since won two of their last three, including a win over West Virginia, and then, last time out, they avenged an earlier loss. It was a game at home against Kansas State, and they won by three in that game.

Meanwhile, Houston comes into the game at 19-3 on the year, but 6-3 in conference play. They won the first 14 games of the year, before a four-point loss to Iowa State. They would lose the next game too, falling to TCU by one point. They would then win the next five in a row, but last time out, they faced Kansas. It was a dominating performance for Kansas. Kansas took the lead in the first three minutes of the game, and would never give it back. Kansas led by 15 at halftime and would go on to win 78-65.

Oklahoma State: +20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +2000

Houston: -20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -7000

Over: 128.5 (-114)

Under: 128.5 (-106)

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma State sits 123rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 179th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 87th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. They sit 221st in the nation in points per game this year but are 122nd in effective field goal percentage. Javon Small leads the offense this year. He comes in averaging 13.9 points per game this year but is shooting 42.1 percent from the field. Small also leads the way in assists per game this year, coming into the game with 4.8 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Bryce Thompson is second on the team with 11.6 points per game this year. Further, Eric Dailey is shooting well. While he is averaging just 9.5 points per game, he is shooting 49.1 percent from the field this year.

Oklahoma State is 192nd in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are 52nd in the nation in defensive rebounding rate though. Quion Williams leads the way here, coming into the game with 5.7 rebounds per game, while also scoring 6.6 points per game this year. Brandon Garrison has also been solid on the boards, with 5.5 rebounds per game, while scoring 7.1 points per game this year.

Oklahoma State is 112th in opponent points per game this year. They are also 177th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Garrison has been solid on defense as well this year. He comes in with 1.5 blocks per game this year, while also having .8 steals per game. Meanwhile, Quion Williams has 1.1 steals per game this year.

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston is ranked first in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are ranked 18th in adjusted offensive efficiency, but first in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. Houston is 152nd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 223rd in effective field goal percentage. LJ Cryer leads the way on offense this year. He is scoring 15.5 points per game this year while shooting 40.3 percent. He is helped out by Jamal Shead. Shead is averaging 12.0 points per game this year, while also having 5.9 assists per game this year, which leads the team. Rounding out the top scorers this year is Emanuel Sharp. He had 12.1 points per game this year, with 36.1 percent shooting this year.

Houston is 13th in the NCAA in rebounds per game this year. They are third in the nation in offensive rebounding this year, but 167th in defensive rebounding this year. This is led by J'Wan Roberts this year, with 7.4 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Ja'Vier Francis comes in with 5.3 rebounds per game this year. Further, three other players come in with over four rebounds per game this year. One of those is Terrance Arceneaux, but he has not played since December 16th.

Houston is number one in the nation in points against per game. They are first in opponent field goal percentage this year while sitting 23rd in blocks and fifth in steals. Jamal Shead comes in with 2.1 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Emanuel Sharp has 1.5 steals per game, while four other guys have more than a steal per game this year. Further, Roberts has .9 blocks per game, while Francis has 1.5 per game this year.

Final Oklahoma State-Houston Prediction & Pick

Houston is first in the nation in point differential per game this year. Their average scoring margin per game is +19.6 points per game this year. Further, their dominance on the boards and defense will result in Oklahoma State struggling to score. Oklahoma State has covered three of the last five games though, but has struggled when heavy underdogs. In games in which they have been ten-point underdogs, they have lost both of them by over 20. That inlcuding struggling against a solid defense in Iowa State. Expect more struggles for Oklahoma State in this one.

Final Oklahoma State-Houston Prediction & Pick: Houston -20.5 (-110)