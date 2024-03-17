The top-ranked Houston Cougars basketball team was not projected as a number one seed according to many pundits despite their 30-3 record heading into Saturday's action. Coach Kelvin Sampson's Cougars dropped their Big 12 Tournament matchup to the Iowa State Cyclones leading to a warning shot that was fired by Sampson.
The 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Champions… the Iowa State University Cyclones 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fIoSuL0R6G
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 17, 2024
The loss came a day after J'Wan Roberts' knee scare was revealed. The Cougars were also dealt a crushing blow to their bench situation not long ago.
Houston basketball is a bit wounded and staggered heading into the NCAA Tournament next week, but Coach Sampson is refusing to give an inch.
Sampson's Defiant Message
Sampson channeled his inner George S. Patton in making an analogy that will fire up Cougars fans.
Kelvin Sampson: “We lost the battle. The war is coming up.” pic.twitter.com/pBUKABkoGH
— Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) March 17, 2024
While Houston is not considered the favorite to win the NCAA Tournament by most, there is no disputing their top shelf talent. Sampson could prove himself to be a genius if his team lives up to his expectations.
Houston Basketball Must Shake Off ISU Loss
Houston basketball was outclassed badly in their stunning loss to the Cyclones in the title game, which ended with a 69-41 loss to Iowa State. Milan Momcilovic led ISU with 18 points while Keshon Gilbert had 16 for the Cyclones.
The Cougars were led by Jamal Shead with just 10 points and LJ Cryer with seven points. Houston basketball shot just under 27 percent from the field and just over 18 percent from three-point land, seeming to indicate exactly where Sampson's team must focus heading into the coming ‘Big Dance' action next week.