The Baltimore Orioles have been one of baseball’s busiest teams this offseason. After failing to reach the playoffs in a dismal 2025 campaign, Baltimore appears committed to bolstering the roster for a bounce-back in 2026.

Following a flurry of moves, the Orioles’ made a splash by signing Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal. The Polar Bear finally landed the long-term contract he’d been seeking from the Mets. And Baltimore made the five-time All-Star MLB’s highest-paid first baseman by average annual value ($31 million AVV).

Interestingly, the Orioles aren’t done spending after inking Alonso. The team’s ownership group, led by David Rubenstein, hasn’t set a payroll limit, giving Mike Elias the green light to continue pursuing free agents, per The Baltimore Banner’s Andy Kostka.

“If there are other great players we can get, we’ll try to get them,” Rubenstein noted.

Orioles look to add starting pitching after landing Pete Alonso

Elias, the Orioles’ president of baseball operations, hinted that there’s more to come after signing Alonso. It’s exciting news for fans after Baltimore’s strong start to the offseason.

The Orioles landed Taylor Ward in a trade with the Angels last month. While the move cost the team talented but often injured starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, Ward instantly improves Baltimore’s outfield.

Elias also addressed the team’s bullpen, signing Ryan Helsley to a two-year, $28 million deal. The veteran closer will fill the void left by Felix Bautista, who’s out for the season following shoulder surgery. The Orioles also got Andrew Kittredge back from the Chicago Cubs after trading him at the deadline.

Of course, the Alonso signing is Baltimore’s biggest move so far. The former Mets slugger spent the first seven years of his career in Queens. Now the Polar Bear heads to Charm City to help Baltimore compete in a stacked AL East.

While the team could add another bat to the lineup, Elias appears to be focused on starting pitching. It’s even more of an area of need following Rodriguez’s departure. The Orioles are reportedly in the mix for Framber Valdez. However, Ranger Suarez is another possibility.