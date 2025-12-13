The latest Madden 26 Roster update has arrived ahead of Week 15 of the NFL season. This week, players like Matthew Stafford & others saw boosts to their Madden 26 OVR. However, other notable players saw a decrease in their ratings. Therefore, we decided to take a look at the updated player ratings and see all the biggest changes that occurred in this Madden 26 Ratings Update.

Madden 26 Player Ratings Roster Update Ahead of Week 15

Matthew Stafford (QB), Los Angeles Rams – 97 OVR (+2)

Stafford is arguably the NFL's best Quarterback right now, leading the league with 35 passing touchdowns with four games still left in the season. He made some mistakes in the team's loss to Carolina, but rebounded perfectly in the team's 45-17 win against the Cardinals. L.A. is currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and much of the credit belongs to Stafford and the offense, which averages over 29 points per game. This week, he takes on his former team, the Detroit Lions.

Patrick Mahomes (QB), Kansas City Chiefs – 94 OVR (-3)

Mahomes threw three interceptions in the team's 20-10 loss to Houston. Although the Texans only scored three points off of the turnovers, the point is that Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense is just struggling this year. They also failed to convert a questionable 4th down at their own 31, which allowed the Texans to take the lead with less than seven minutes in the game. Overall, Mahomes needs to play his best football if KC wants to make the playoffs.

Devon Witherspoon (CB), Seattle Seahawks – 90 OVR (+2)

Witherspoon forced a fumble and recorded an interception in the team's 37-9 win over the Falcons. Overall, the Seahawks defense is no joke, and its players like Witherspoon who help strengthen a defense that only allows 17.4 points per game. The Seahawks will continue to rely on him as they make a push for the throne of the NFC West.

Travis Kelce (TE), Kansas City Chiefs – 90 OVR (-2)

We can't mention Mahomes without mentioning Kelce, who's also struggled in the big 2025. Overall, he's recorded seven drops this season, tied for fourth most in the league. Furthermore, his production has dipped in recent weeks. In the last three games, he's recorded 10 catches for 96 yards. Kelce must focus on improvement if the team wants to make the playoffs.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden 26 Player Rating in the new Roster Update:

Joe Thuney – 95 OVR (+2)

Vita Vea – 94 OVR (+1)

Ryan Kelly – 91 OVR (+1)

Nico Collins – 89 OVR (+1)

Drue Tranquill – 88 OVR (+1)

Devin Bush – 86 OVR (+2)

Nate Landman – 86 OVR (+2)

Jordan Love – 86 OVR (+1)

Cooper DeJean – 85 OVR (+1)

Aaron Brewer – 84 OVR (+6)

Jameson Williams – 84 OVR (+1)

Shedeur Sanders – 69 OVR (+1)

However, other notable players received a decrease to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Lamar Jackson – 93 OVR (-1)

Dexter Lawrence – 93 OVR (-1)

George Pickens – 88 OVR (-1)

A.J. Terrell – 88 OVR (-2)

Foyesade Oluokun – 85 OVR (-1)

Jalen Hurts – 85 OVR (-1)

Ladd McConkey – 83 OVR (-1)

Deebo Samuel Sr. – 82 OVR (-1)

Overall, that includes the major updates Madden 26 Player Ratings Update for the Week 15 roster update. Feel free to check out the ratings page to fully explore each change for your favorite teams.

