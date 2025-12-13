During a week in which the Philadelphia Phillies signed Kyle Schwarber to a $150 million contract, they concluded the week by bolstering their pitching. On Friday, the Phillies snatched up the services of former Chicago White Sox pitcher Bryse Wilson, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post Sports.

In 2024, Wilson signed with the White Sox after pitching for the Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Milwaukee Brewers. During his first season in Chicago, Wilson pitched 20 games and went 0-2 with a 6.66 ERA.

He has an overall record of 20-23 with a 4.82 ERA. His best season came in 2023 with the Brewers, in which he went 6-0 with a 2.58 ERA and three saves. Last year, the White Sox finished with a 60-102 record and in last place in the AL Central.

Meanwhile, the Phillies finished with a 96-66 record and won the NL East Division Title. Ultimately, they lost to the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, four games to one.

Wilson brings postseason experience to Philadelphia. In 2020, he was with the Atlanta Braves during the NLCS against the Dodgers. During Game 4, he pitched six innings, struck out five, and gave up one run in a 10-2 Braves victory. The next year, the Braves won the World Series after Wilson was traded to Pittsburgh.

Bryse Wilson brings depth and versatility to the Phillies' bullpen .

In addition to his playoff pedigree, Wilson brings some additional attributes to Philly. He brings a veteran presence that is highly beneficial to the Philadelphia bullpen, especially given their blend of pitchers from youngsters to veterans.

Plus, Wilson can be called upon to be a spot starter if needed, which is something that Philadelphia often likes to utilize when necessary. He can also be brought on to pitch multiple innings in relief.

Also, Wilson will be able to rejoin a contending team, an added bonus from a morale standpoint.