Carlos Alcaraz could return to World No. 1 in the ATP rankings very soon.

The World No. 1 ranking has been embroiled in a game of hot potato this year so far. Alcaraz started the year at the summit after becoming the youngest No. 1 in tennis history last year.

However, he would be usurped by Djokovic who won his 22nd Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January. Alcaraz would soon return to the top spot a few weeks later after winning at Indian Wells.

But the Spaniard's inability to defend his points meant Djokovic would return back to No. 1 in the beginning of April. Alcaraz would once again become No. 1 ahead of the French Open, but would lose it after Djokovic emerged victorious at Roland Garros, beating him along the way in the semifinals.

Although Alcaraz suffered a disappointing first defeat to Djokovic along the way in Paris, he could once again return to the top in what would be the sixth time the ranking has changed hands this year.

The 20-year-old is taking part in the Queen's Club Championships this week and is currently 420 points behind Djokovic (7,595 points) with 7,175 points.

And so, in order to overtake Djokovic in the rankings as well as become the top seed at Wimbledon, Alcaraz can do no less than win the title at the Queen's Club Championships which has a total of 500 points on offer for the winner.

The runner up, meanwhile, only gets 300 points which would still leave Alcaraz trailing Djokovic by 120 points.

That said, it's easier said than done to win the title. Alcaraz has never won a grass title while he hasn't advanced beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon in two attempts either.

He seems to be well aware of his inexperience on grass too.

“Well, I have always said that I think I can win any tournament I play,” Alcaraz said of his chances at Wimbledon ahead of the Queen's Club Championships. “Obviously, on grass it is a bit more complicated as I don't have a lot of experience and in the matches I played I struggled a bit.

“And obviously Novak Djokovic, together with Roger Federer, is one of the greatest players ever seen on a grass court. So, it's going to be complicated.”

Alcaraz takes on France's Arthur Fils in the first round of the Queen's Club Championships on Tuesday.