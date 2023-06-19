Carlos Alcaraz believes only one player has a real shot at defeating Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon — and it isn't himself.

Djokovic goes into Wimbledon next month not only as a record 23-time Grand Slam winner following his win at the French Open earlier this month, but a pretty strong betting favorite as well.

A big reason for that is his semifinal win over Alcaraz at Roland Garros, with many in the tennis world believing the Spanish youngster to be the only player capable of stopping the Serbian superstar today.

Of course, Wimbledon is on grass and the French Open is on clay, but given how Djokovic beat Alcaraz coupled along with the latter's inexperience on the the grass surface, it's easy to see why confidence is high on the former adding to his Grand Slam tally.

Alcaraz seems to agree as he believes things will be a bit more complicated for himself if he is to topple Djokovic at Wimbledon.

“Well, I have always said that I think I can win any tournament I play,” Alcaraz said ahead of the Queen's Club Championships (via Eurosport). “Obviously, on grass it is a bit more complicated as I don't have a lot of experience and in the matches I played I struggled a bit.

“And obviously Novak Djokovic, together with Roger Federer, is one of the greatest players ever seen on a grass court. So, it's going to be complicated.”

So if not Carlos Alcaraz, does anybody stand a chance at stopping Djokovic from potentially winning a 24th Grand Slam title? The 20-year-old has one name in particular.

But at the same time, he isn't ruling himself out either.

“Nick Kyrgios has already played a final in Wimbledon and he's very good on grass as well,” Alcaraz added. “I’m not saying I’m not capable of beating Novak. But I think I have less chances than on other surfaces.

“I think Kyrgios has a better chance to defeat Novak than any other player.”

Kyrgios notably faced Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last year but would go on to lose in four sets. Ironically, it was Djokovic's first and only win against Kyrgios with the Aussie beating him twice before on hard court.

Funnily enough, Kyrgios recently echoed the same sentiments as well, declaring that if he can't beat Djokovic at Wimbledon, nobody could.