Saddled with one of the NBA's worst records, the San Antonio Spurs latest injury news does not affect any kind of playoff positioning. But it does affect another kind of positioning. With Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell out for the remaining two weeks of the season, a question centers on how these absences might have an impact on how the draft lottery may shake out.
With a little more than a handful of games left for all non-playoff squads, the teams with the two worst marks seem set. It appears no one will catch either the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards in that regard.
Beyond that, the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers are right there with the Spurs for the NBA's third worst record. It's a spot that matters considering the franchises with the three worst marks all have the same odds of winning the top overall pick – 14%.
Spurs adjusting to live without Vassell
Tuesday night's 110-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets was the Silver and Black's first since finding out that Vassell will miss the remainder of the season. The former Florida State star also missed Sunday's setback to the Golden State Warriors. The same goes for Sochan, who's been out since halftime of Friday's win vs. the New York Knicks.
“We definitely have to compensate for them,” Victor Wembanyama said. “We just have to press in different areas, especially offensively, double up other aspects of the game. These are things that happen in a season. Eventually it's going to happen to any of us so we have to be ready to adapt to any situation.”
Second year guard, Malaki Branham, who like Vassell is a first round pick, has started the last two contests in place of the Spurs second leading scorer.
“They want me to be aggressive, even when Devin's here. Just doing that. Shots were falling tonight so I just keep shooting,” Branham admitted. “My teammates believe in me, coach believes in me. It was just a good night. The ball was going in the bucket.”
San Antonio had seven players in double figures, including all five starters, in nearly knocking off the Nuggets
“We had to pass the ball even more, work for open shots even more and play hard, execute,” Wembanyama said.
“Obviously, we miss a lot of guys; Jeremy, [Keldon Johnson] and Devin, but I’m just happy with how everybody was ready and how everybody responded tonight,” Spurs guard Cedi Osman said over the weekend.
Keldon Johnson has also missed the Spurs last two games. With all of their injuries, players like Sandro Mamukelashvili and Devonte' Graham who don't normally play, are getting opportunities.
“I think Sandro had a great game. Then Devonte’ came off the bench and gave us a spark. I think that everybody did their best,” Osman, who himself left Tuesday's loss to the Nuggets at halftime, continued. “Even though we’re missing our crucial players, we still gave them a good fight.”
With Osman dealing with a right ankle injury and Johnson nursing a sprained left foot, the Spurs lottery odds could improve with every game.