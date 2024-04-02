The San Antonio Spurs are entering their final stretch of games and it looks like they'll have to finish their campaign without the services of two key players. As of Monday, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan will be sidelined for the rest of the season due to their respective injuries. Vassell suffered a stress reaction in his foot while Sochan will be undergoing ankle surgery, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Both have been mainstays on the Spurs' starting lineup. This season, Vassell saw action as a starter in 62 out of his 68 games played while Sochan has been on the first unit through 73 games.
Vassell, in particular, is the Spurs' second-leading scorer. The 23-year-old averages 19.5 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds a game. As San Antonio's number one guard, Vassell is a big reason why the Spurs still managed to carve out a small amount of wins this season. His all-around offensive game has been a threat to opponents and has made him the other half of a dynamic duo that includes Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama.
Sochan, on the other hand, is the Spurs' blue-collar worker. A forward with a nose for the ball, Sochan's main contribution on the floor is his defense and energy. The Spurs turned heads during the start of the season when Greg Popovich announced that Sochan would be the team's full-time point guard. Dubbed the Jeremy Sochan experiment, Popovich opted to put the forward in a completely new role to develop the youngster's ball-handling and playmaking skills, as well as chemistry with Wembanyama.
While the intriguing move ended during the middle of September, the Sochan experiment shows how San Antonio is prioritizing player development this season.
