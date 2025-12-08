Around San Antonio and among Spurs fans, Devin Vassell has developed a reputation for taking difficult shots. And that's just fine with the second-longest tenured Spur. In fact, he prefers it.

“You know, a lot of shots for me might look like a bad shot for a lot of other people. But those are shots that I work on all the time.”

The 11th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft ascended to become the team's second leading scorer by this third season behind 2019 Spurs draft pick Keldon Johnson. The next year, which also marked Victor Wembanyama's first in the league, Vassell ranked second on the team at 19.5 points per outing. That his 13 first-quarter points and 25 first-half points of the Spurs' most recent game at the Cleveland Cavaliers marked team highs this season shouldn't surprise.

“Any player gets hot like that, the team's not going to let them just keep shooting,” Vassell said of the adjustment the Cavs made on their way to a 13o-117 victory.

“They kind of just stayed with me wherever I went, and that's just something I've got to adjust to,” the former Florida State star continued. “You have a hot half, whatever it is, you get hot, you've just got to be able to adjust and still make an impact on the game. So that's one thing that I watched that second half and just kind of see where I could have gone to my spot so I could've got certain shots off too.”

Though his seven three-pointers through the first two periods tied a franchise record, Vassell scored only three points in the second half.

Devin Vassell opens up about offensive possibilities

Averaging 16.5 points per contest this season, Vassell has served as the Spurs' second leading scorer for the three weeks that Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle have been out with injuries.

“I would say it all the time, just staying aggressive at the end of the day,” the 25-year-old guard said.

Article Continues Below

The 28 he scored vs. the Cavaliers marked the second-most points Vassell has scored this year. He accounted for 35 in a big win at the Denver Nuggets the day after Thanksgiving. It's credit that goes to San Antonio's assistant coaches, given the number of Vassell's limited opportunities overall within a revamped roster.

“If I have a little bit of space, it's a good shot. So that's, that's kind of what I've got to do.”

Castle is expected to return for the team's next game at the New Orleans Pelicans. With another scorer back in the mix, Vassell sees a chance to exploit the spots on the court that a defense may dismiss these days.

“Maybe if they set up tough twos or mid-ranges, but it's something that we'll live with if necessary.”

San Antonio is in the midst of a stretch where ten of eleven games may come away from their home Frost Bank Center. If they beat the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA Cup Quarterfinal on December 10, they'll head to Las Vegas for the semis on December 13 before a possible final.

“You play a lot of games, you travel a lot, and we don't really try to make a lot of excuses. So, we'll bounce back next game.”