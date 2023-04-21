Draymond Green didn’t play in the Golden State Warriors’ pivotal Game 3 battle with the Sacramento Kings, suspended by the NBA after stepping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest as the defending champions fell down an 0-2 hole in the first round of the playoffs. He wasn’t even watching the action from Chase Center, reduced to watching his undermanned team on television due to league rules.

Just because Green was nowhere near his team’s series-changing 114-97 victory over Sacramento on Thursday, though, hardly means Golden State didn’t feel his singular influence. After the Warriors’ pivotal Game 3 win, Moses Moody revealed how a motivational speech Green gave during Wednesday’s practice helped fueled the Warriors’ stellar all-around performance with their collective back against the postseason wall.

“Draymond came into practice yesterday passionate, letting everybody know we gotta step up and win this game because it would be a loud win game to win and it’s a must-win,” he said. “Letting everybody know we gotta step up and take on our role, plus some extra for him and then GP going out last-minute.”

Moody was one of many Dubs who stepped up with Green suspended and Gary Payton II sidelined due to illness. He scored 13 points, drained two threes and grabbed three rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench, spearheading a superlative effort from Golden State’s reserves along with the hyper-active Donte DiVincenzo.

Circumstances entering Game 3 alone were enough to guarantee the Warriors, even short-handed, would come out with the necessary intensity and spirit to get a season-saving victory. Green’s expletive-filled speech only sharpened Golden State’s focus, just the latest example of his brash leadership traits making a massive difference for the Dubs on or off the court.

“Y’all might as well forward his whole check,” a laughing Moody told Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area when asked how much money Green would’ve lost to the swear jar. “Nah, he’s just got that passion and energy when he speak. It’s like on some movie-type stuff, something you’d see in an inspirational movie, like Rocky coming out before the fight. But there’s just something about him when he comes in, and he’s skilled with doing it, so it did the job.”

Fortunately for the Warriors, Draymond Green will be back in the ring for Sunday’s Game 4, amped up to the make the playoffs’ most exciting series a best-of-three.