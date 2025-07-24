Rumors have been suggesting all offseason that the Golden State Warriors have their eye on Stephen Curry's brother, Seth. However, a deal has yet to be signed with August around the corner. The latest reports reveal the interest level between both sides.

Reports indicate that there is a mutual interest between the Warriors and Curry, according to ESPN insider Anthony Slater. Slater also claims that Golden State has interest in Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton.

“[The Warriors] want some extra shooting, another name I'm hearing with mutual interest is Seth Curry, actually, as a potential bench shooting option with the family tie.”

Seth Curry was named as a potential signing option for the Warriors back on July 12 by insider Brett Siegel. While discussing which guards the franchise is rumored to be interested in, Siegel revealed that Curry was one of the other names floating around the rumor mill in early July.

“Outside of players like Malcolm Brogdon, Trey Lyles, and Gary Payton II, who we previously reported as potential free-agent targets for the Warriors this offseason, two other interesting names were brought up in conversations during the first two days of NBA Summer League: Seth Curry and Ben Simmons.

“The 34-year-old guard won't be returning to Charlotte, and he has always talked about playing alongside his brother. Warriors fans and the Curry family alike would surely love to see Seth on a minimum contract in The Bay.”

Curry played 68 games for the Charlotte Hornets last season, playing a bench role for the organization. He ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per contest while owning a 47.8% field goal percentage and shooting 45.6% from beyond the three-point line.

If Seth Curry signs with the Warriors, not only would he get to play alongside his brother, but he would also have a good chance of playing a bench role in Golden State. The younger Curry brother could be a nice shooting option to complement the rest of the roster next season.