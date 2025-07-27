Rumors continue to swirl this NBA offseason, this time involving LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors.

James is nearing the end of his legendary career even though he has yet to confirm if next season will be his last. He is under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers for $52.6 million, but it doesn't stop the rumor mill about him possibly teaming up with Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

NBA insider Marc Stein went over the Warriors' history of having interest in James, pointing back to February 2024. While it may not be substantial, it is possible that they can be in the mix of the star forward wishes to compete outside of Los Angeles.

“I believe that the Warriors, who have shown an interest in acquiring James dating to the February 2024 trade deadline some 18 months ago, will remain in the mix if James ever does reach the point that he's looking for a last hurrah elsewhere,” Stein said.

What lies ahead for Warriors amid LeBron James rumors

Marc Stein has a lot of expertise with his connections in the NBA world. It is substantial for LeBron James and the Warriors to continue being on the radar in the offseason and next season as rumors.

In the meantime, the Warriors progress through the summer with questions to answer. They still have yet to resolve their situation with Jonathan Kuminga, who seems to not be in a rush to get a deal done. His desire to have the best role along with a high salary are reasonable, though it doesn't put Golden State in a good spot salary cap-wise.

The Warriors are also chasing key targets to bolster their depth, namely Al Horford. They lost Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans, making the center position a major need for the squad. If Golden State wants to succeed, they must navigate their offseason in the best manner possible.