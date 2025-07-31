Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. recently took a playful jab at new teammate Kevin Durant while reflecting on the veteran star’s infamous free agency decision to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016. The moment came during Smith’s appearance on The Old Man & the Three, hosted by JJ Redick and Tommy Alter.

Smith, 22, shared how Durant was his favorite player growing up, though that sentiment briefly changed when the two-time NBA champion left the Oklahoma City Thunder for a Warriors team that had just won 73 games.

“Honestly he was my favorite player honestly. Until he went to Golden State. That kind of threw everybody off,” Smith said. “But that was my favorite player growing up. I wanted to be him. I wanted to emulate him, do what he does on the court and that’s just kind of what it was. I think everybody who was tall and could shoot kind of wanted to be KD. That’s just kind of what it was growing up.”

Kevin Durant joins Rockets as former Warriors critic Jabari Smith Jr. becomes teammate

Durant’s decision to join Golden State in July 2016 drew criticism from fans and analysts who saw the move as a blow to competitive parity. The Warriors had just defeated Durant’s Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, overcoming a 3–1 deficit. In Golden State, Durant won two championships and two Finals MVPs before departing for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

Now a member of the Rockets, Durant was acquired in June in a trade with the Phoenix Suns. The move is part of Houston’s larger plan to construct a championship-caliber roster around its promising young core. The team also added veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith and center Clint Capela while retaining guard Fred VanVleet. They join a foundation that includes Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and sophomore guard Reed Sheppard.

Smith, entering his fourth NBA season, has developed into a key piece of the Rockets’ long-term plans. Last season, he averaged 12.2 points, seven rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range.

Despite his childhood reaction to Durant’s move to Golden State, Smith now finds himself sharing a locker room with the player he once idolized.

“Like I used to look up to him a lot and then getting to the NBA and like being able to work out with him – it was all crazy, honestly,” he said.

The Rockets, led by head coach Ime Udoka, are aiming to return to title contention in the 2025–26 season. After a promising showing last year, Houston now features a mix of seasoned veterans and emerging talent. With Durant onboard, the team hopes to accelerate its ascent in a competitive Western Conference.