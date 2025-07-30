One of the biggest questions of the offseason for the Golden State Warriors centers around wing Jonathan Kuminga, who is a restricted free agent but has yet to sign a contract. There has been considerable debate over what Kuminga's value truly is, and he has frequently found himself at odds with head coach Steve Kerr's rotations over the last couple of years.

Recently, NBA insider Marc Stein reported on how one of Kuminga's summer plans took a detour due to the ongoing free agency situation.

“Jonathan Kuminga was on the Democratic Republic of Congo’s preliminary roster for @afrobasket in Angola, which starts Aug. 12, but I’m told Kuminga is not expected to play for his national team due to his ongoing restricted free agency stalemate with Golden State,” reported Stein on X, formerly Twitter.

It was a big decision for Kuminga that further demonstrates just how far apart he and the Warriors seem to be regarding his potential new contract.

A big decision for the Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga is capable of looking like a potential star at times when he has it going, flashing the eye-popping combination of athleticism, size, and skill that allowed him to be a first round pick back in 2021.

However, Kuminga hasn't exactly been a great fit for the offense that the Warriors are trying to run around Stephen Curry, which has caused Steve Kerr to bench him at times throughout his career.

Last year, after Curry went out with an injury in the postseason, Kuminga was one of the Warriors' most consistent performers in their second round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves; however, it doesn't appear that that alone was enough to convince the Warriors to give him the contract he is seeking this summer.

In theory, Kuminga is the kind of player that every team is looking for in the positionless basketball era–a rangy wing who can defend and also has improved his outside jumper over the years.

However, the game is played on the court and not in theory, and it could be a while before the Kuminga resolution is resolved.

