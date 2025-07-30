As the stalemate between Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors continues, the veteran forward posted a bold response amid the standoff on social media. Kuminga's agent reportedly pitched an $82 million deal. However, both sides were unable to reach a deal. Now, heading into August, many wonder about the context behind Jonathan's cryptic message on his 24-hour story.

Kuminga made the following comment on a picture of himself sitting next to his agent, Aaron Turner, per his Instagram story.

“I'll bet on myself all day.”

"I'll bet on myself all day." Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga's latest IG story amidst ongoing contract negotiations 👀 pic.twitter.com/9kzdxTjkxo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 30, 2025

Kuminga reportedly declined the Warriors' $45 million offer due to the contract's language, which brought them back to square one. The Warriors would have full control of this new contract with a team option for the 2026-27 season, and Kuminga would've been forced to waive his implicit no-trade clause.

The ongoing negotiation suggests Jonathan wants out, and his recent Instagram post also points in that direction. Perhaps the Warriors are using their one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer to their advantage as they reportedly haven't come close to the $82 million deal that would keep Kuminga around for the long term.

Jonathan Kuminga's agent pitched $82 million deal to Warriors

Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and his agent, Aaron Turner, stood firm at the negotiation table, as the stalemate has become the NBA's biggest story amid the tail-end of free agency. Offering nearly half as much as the $82 million that Turner stood firm on for his client.

Outside of talks about a potential sign-and-trade, Turner presented Golden State with some different proposals during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of ESPN. The most notable proposal was a three-year deal worth around $82 million, a contract that would hold an annual average value of about $27 million, per ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.

“His agent, Aaron Turner, presented the Warriors a few frameworks during a pair of summer league meetings in Las Vegas, including a three-year deal worth around $82 million that allowed the Warriors to stay below the second apron to use the taxpayer midlevel exception,” Charnia and Slater reported.

“Kuminga and Turner have used July to explore their sign-and-trade options. The most significant negotiations have been with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, getting proposals up to four years approaching $90 million total, including a player option for the final season, sources said. Phoenix has made the most lucrative push via sign-and-trade,” Charnia and Slater concluded.

Could Kuminga be headed to the Suns or the Kings?