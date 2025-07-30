The Golden State Warriors have been stuck in a holding pattern this offseason due to Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency. What was thought to be an easy solution via the sign-and-trade market has become this offseason's biggest question mark, as the Warriors and Kuminga are left with few avenues to move forward since contract negotiations continue to stall.

It has become abundantly clear that Kuminga no longer wants to be with the Warriors. This message was subtly conveyed last season, and the noise has grown even louder this offseason with the 22-year-old declining contract offers from Golden State.

After the team recently offered a two-year, $45 million contract, Kuminga and his camp declined the contract because of extra language added to the terms of the deal. Not only would the Warriors have full control of this new contract with a team option for the 2026-27 season, but Kuminga would've been forced to waive his implicit no-trade clause.

Despite turning down this offer, Kuminga's agent, Aaron Turner, has continued to hold discussions with the Warriors about finding a solution that benefits both parties.

Outside of talks about a potential sign-and-trade, Turner presented Golden State with some different proposals during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of ESPN. The most notable proposal was a three-year deal worth around $82 million, a contract that would hold an annual average value of about $27 million.

This three-year contract offer from Turner would allow the Warriors to remain under the second apron and utilize their taxpayer mid-level exception, which is expected to go to veteran free agent big man Al Horford.

There is no word on whether the Warriors completely declined this contract proposal or if it is still on the table with negotiations going nowhere.

Options are limited at this time for Kuminga and the Dubs.

The team has made an offer, and his agent made this three-year counterproposal. Aside from Kuminga not holding much interest in reuniting with the Warriors, the same can be said from the team's standpoint, given their short-term proposal that would likely see the forward traded before February's trade deadline.

Although the Warriors and Turner have explored different sign-and-trade avenues, specifically with the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings, there has been no movement on any potential deal, league sources told ClutchPoints. Neither team has the assets Golden State wants in return for Kuminga, and the Dubs hold zero desire to take back long-term contracts.

If Kuminga and his camp were to accept the two-year proposal on the table, this would at least ensure he gets paid and likely joins a different team before the trade deadline. However, Kuminga declined this deal, leaving this situation open-ended with the finish line well out of sight.