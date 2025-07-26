Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski is embracing a new look in the 2025 NBA offseason. However, NBA fans aren't too positive about the new move.

Podziemski is currently on a vacation, relaxing in the Turks and Caicos Islands. It is there where photos came out that showed him having cornrows to showcase his new hairstyle.

Podz in Turks and Caicos (via nolanfilmsit/ig) pic.twitter.com/rFXKLETzvG — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) July 25, 2025

It didn't take long for fans to react to the photos, but their thoughts flipped from positive to negative. Here are some of their reactions.

“This dude is such a freaking stud and gets nothing but hate. So annoying. Warriors fans are the worst sometimes,” one fan said.

“Take those braids out bro holy,” one remarked.

“He was stuck on an island in the playoffs too,” one commented.

“He's so easy to hate lmaooooooooooo. 10ppg in the playoffs on 45 ts% doing shi like this,” another replied.

“And y’all worried bout Kuminga 😭😭😭,” a fan said.

What's next for Brandin Podziemski, Warriors

The jury is still out on whether Brandin Podziemski's new hairstyle looks good. Nonetheless, it is clear that he is enjoying his summer vacation in the islands.

Once he returns from the islands, he will prepare for his third NBA season with the Warriors. Next year will be big for the young guard, as the team will hope for him to take the next step in his skillset.

Last season saw Podziemski average 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game after 64 appearances. He shot 44.5% from the field, including 37.2% from beyond the arc, and 75.8% from the free-throw line.

While he may not present himself as a top scorer with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III dominating ball handling duties. However, the need for him to become a reliable third option will be important if the Warriors wish to compete for a championship with the veteran star core.

Golden State finished with a 48-34 record, securing the seventh spot. They beat the Houston Rockets in seven games but lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.