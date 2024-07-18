On Thursday, the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz agreed to a trade that sends Russell Westbrook to Utah and Kris Dunn to Los Angeles. Westbrook is expected to be bought out and sign with the Denver Nuggets.

Interestingly, this is the second time that Westbrook has been sent from Los Angeles to the Jazz for just a brief moment.

Last year, the Lakers sent Russell Westbrook to the Jazz, where he stayed for 12 days before joining the Clippers.

Of course, it's most likely just a function of the Jazz have enough cap flexibility to make deals for Westbrook after the Lakers and Clippers both soured on him.

Famously, Westbrook got into a heated verbal altercation with a Jazz fan and the man’s wife when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019.

After an investigation by the Jazz, the team announced on Tuesday their decision to permanently ban the fan from all future events at Vivint Smart Home Arena because of “excessive and derogatory verbal abuse directed at a player”.

In that game, Westbrook stood up from the bench when he felt both fans directed a racial taunt at him. According to the soon-to-be Nuggets guard, they told him to “get down on my knees like I used to.” After that, Westbrook was seen on video cursing at the man and his wife.

Westbrook heading to the Nuggets has been a rumor for quite some time, and now it looks like it will happen, assuming he clears waivers. Denver traded backup guard Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets earlier this offseason after he exercised his $5.3 million option.

In 2023-2024, Russell Westbrook averaged 11.1 PPG with 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists, and now he will most likely team up with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.