The Denver Nuggets might need a point guard for their team. While Jamal Murray is a fine starter, their depth at the position is completely shot at this point. Reggie Jackson has left the team, leaving them with very few options as the backup point guard. With that in mind, Denver is looking at a former MVP as the solution to their woes.

Despite taking his player option with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Nuggets are still reportedly working on a Russell Westbrook trade, per Marc Stein. The former MVP accepted his $4 million player option to stay in LA. However, that has not deterred the former champions from working on a trade.

“The most tangible known interest in Russell Westbrook continues to come from Denver, league sources say, with the Clippers openly exploring their trade options with Westbrook even though the league's 2017 MVP recently exercised his $4 million player option for next season.”

Why are the Clippers working on a trade with the Nuggets with Westbrook involved? Well, the team has been preparing for a new backup point guard with Kris Dunn and Kevin Porter Jr. It seems more than likely that LA moves on from Russ after a season and a half with the team.

“The Clippers are poised to finalize agreements to sign guards Kris Dunn and Kevin Porter Jr. after the moratorium is lifted in addition to their agreed-upon deals with Jones and Nicolas Batum and are thus widely expected to move on from Westbrook after a season and a half.”

The Nuggets were looking to win back-to-back championships after a magical championship run in 2023. Unfortunately, key departures in free agency turned out to be much more important than they anticipated. As a result, they were bounced out of the second round by the upstart Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nuggets' quest for second ring

After their disappointing campaign last season, the Nuggets are looking for redemption. Nikola Jokic is still at the peak of his powers, so wasting his prime would be unacceptable. That being said, though, they have their work cut out for them. Yet another key player is set to leave in free agency. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's free agency means that the guard is more than likely leaving the team.

In addition, the loss of Reggie Jackson means that there will be no true backup point guard. The Nuggets are experiencing the problem that most championship teams face: their players price themselves out of the team. Now, they need to find a way to rebuild that oh-so-important bench with their limited cap space.

Westbrook should at least help with regards to their bench problems. While the former MVP is not playing at, well, an MVP level, he has transitioned quite well to becoming a bench general. Westbrook garnered 6MOY consideration while with the Clippers. It's unclear how Russ' playstyle as a ball-dominant guard will work with a player like Jokic, but the Nuggets will surely want to make it work.

The road to the top of the West is not easy. The Nuggets saw that firsthand last season. Can they avenge their loss and give Joker his second ring?