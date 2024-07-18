NBA free agency has pretty much come to a halt with all of the big names signing deals. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz agreed to a trade that sends Russell Westbrook to Utah and Kris Dunn to Los Angeles, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. As a result, Westbrook is expected to go to the Denver Nuggets.

‘ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers are sending guard Russell Westbrook, a second-round pick swap and cash to the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade agreement for guard Kris Dunn.'

The Jazz are placing Westbrook on waivers, and once he clears, the expectation is that he will join the Denver Nuggets, as Wojnarowski reports.

‘Westbrook is expected to agree on a contract buyout with the Jazz, clearing the way for him to eventually join the Denver Nuggets after clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN…Once Russell Westbrook clears waivers, the expectation is that’ll join the Denver Nuggets as a free agent and bring them another veteran to bolster the team’s bench and be available as a spot-starter.'

Westbrook going to the Nuggets has been a rumor for quite some time, and now it looks like it will happen, assuming he clears waivers. In 2023-2024, he averaged 11.1 PPG with 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists, and now he will most likely team up with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

More details of Jazz-Clippers Russell Westbrook trade

Another part of this trade is Kris Dunn going to the Clippers. As a result, LA is giving him a three-year deal worth $17 million, per NBA insider Chris Haynes.

‘B/R Sources: Kris Dunn and Clippers have agreed to a three-year, $17 million deal that will turn into a sign-and-trade for Russell Westbrook.'

Dunn has bounced around the league quite a bit before playing the past two seasons with the Jazz. This past year he averaged just 5.4 PPG with 3.8 assists in just under 20 minutes per contest, so it will be interesting to see how Ty Lue uses Dunn in LA going forward.

But, the Clippers are able to move on from Russell Westbrook, and all signs point to the veteran point guard staying in the Western Conference and joining the Nuggets.