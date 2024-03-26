Princess Kate revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer last week. She addressed the public in a video of her sitting on a bench in the garden, putting all conspiracy theories to rest. She added that her family with Prince William needs privacy during this difficult time.
“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Kate said in the video message. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”
But How Did Prince Harry Find Out?
It's no secret that Prince Harry and his relationship with his older brother have been on the outs in recent years. But regardless of them still being family, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle found out with the rest of the world, according to a royal historian per TIME.
“It speaks volumes that Harry and Meghan learnt of the diagnosis from the news,” royal historian Richard Fitzwilliams told the publication. “The brothers reportedly haven’t been in contact for months and trust has completely broken down.”
How Is Princess Kate and Prince Harry's Relationship?
Prior to Kate's diagnosis, a report was published about she and Harry's relationship now that he and William are not on the best of terms.
“I think there was once a relationship, a friendship, a very close one between Harry and Kate,” royal expert Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly in a new report. “I’m sure he’s concerned about her as well, but I know that she wants to have nothing to do with them.”
What Is Next For Princess Kate?
In the video, she shared that her, “medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”
Princess Kate and Prince William are the parents to three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. She said that she has gotten a lot of support from the public as well as her husband William.
“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”
She also spoke about how there will be a pause on royal duties at this time and gave comfort others who are fighting cancer.
“My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”