Following a wild week of upsets and new storylines in Week 15, Week 16 of the NFL season will begin with this upcoming divisional tilt on Thursday Night Football. The Los Angeles Rams (11-3) will visit the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) as the two sides battle for the top of the NFC West. Check our NFL odds series for the Rams-Seahawks prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Rams continue their run atop the NFC standings with their latest 41-34 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 15. This tilt against the Seahawks will be their most critical remaining game in deciding the division, but they've already secured their berth to the playoffs.

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Indianapolis Colts 18-16 in Week 15, marking their fourth-consecutive win. They've won eight of their last nine games with their lone loss during that stretch coming at the hands of Los Angeles. They'll hope to even the rivalry as the home underdogs.

NFL Odds courtesy of DraftKings

Rams vs. Seahawks Week 16 Odds

Los Angeles Rams: -1.5 (+102)

Seattle Seahawks: +1.5 (-122)

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

Rams vs. Seahawks Key Injuries

*practice status as of 12/15/2025*

Los Angeles: WR Jordan Whittington, Limited (back) / OL Alaric Jackson, Limited (ankle) / DE Braden Fiske, DNP (ankle) / WR Davante Adams, DNP (hamstring) / S Jaylen McCollough, DNP (illness)

Seattle: LB DeMarcus Lawrence, Limited (quad) / WR Cody White, Limited (abdomen) / OT Charles Cross, DNP (hamstring)

Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Trends

The Seattle Seahawks are 5-2 at home. The Los Angeles Rams are 5-2 on the road.

The Seahawks are 10-4 ATS overall, 4-3 ATS at home. The Rams are 10-4 ATS overall, 5-2 ATS on the road.

The Rams are 3-1 against NFC West opponents. The Seahawks are 2-2.

The Rams are 7-3 outright, 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against the Seahawks.

Both teams are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games.

Seattle is 0-5 ATS in their last five home games against the Rams.

The Rams are 11-2 ATS in their last 13 games on the road.

Keys to Rams vs. Seahawks Matchup

The most significant tidbit for either team will be the potential loss of Rams' WR Davante Adams, who went down with a hamstring injury in Week 15. He leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns (14) and has been an integral part of the added success for QB Matthew Stafford and the busiest WR in football Puka Nacua. The injury to Adams will certainly benefit opposing defenses as they can key their efforts in on Nacua, but it was notably TE Colby Parkinson with a career day against the Lions. With all the weapons around him, Matthew Stafford and this offense are poised for a deep run in the playoffs.

The Seahawks, who fell to the Rams 22-19 five weeks ago, should rest easy knowing they lost by just a field goal despite QB Sam Darnold's four interceptions. Their defense played well for the most part given how much time they spent on the field, so this second game at home should see a better showing from the Seattle offense. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is making his case for the NFC's best offensive player as his connection with Sam Darnold has been great to watch all season.

This Rams' defense, while solid all season, had a much more lenient effort against the Lions in Week 15. They allowed 30 or more points to their opponent for just the third time all season, the second occasion in the last three weeks. They're 1-2 when allowing 30+ points on defense, so silencing this Seahawks' dual-threat offense will be of utmost importance.

With the injuries seen on the Rams' offense, expect both defenses to have a significant impact in this game. The Seahawks' defense ranks fifth league-wide with 22 total takeaways, while the Rams are right behind them with 21 total takeaways. Neither quarterback has been perfect up to this point, so don't be surprised if we're in for a low-scoring game on the short week for both teams.

Rams vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick

This matchup will have everything at-stake and while both teams are likely heading for the playoffs, their race atop the NFC West division has been the tightest we've seen in all the league. The Rams were the more impressive team in Week 15, but it came at a cost as several key players were banged-up in the process.

The Seahawks certainly didn't look their best against Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts, but it was a tough game to scheme against with the unpredictability of a new quarterback under center. I expect the Seahawks to look much better during this game as their defense rises to the occasion against Matthew Stafford. For our final pick, we'll take the Seattle Seahawks to win a defensive battle at home in this one.

Final Rams-Seahawks Thursday Night Football Prediction & Pick: Seattle Seahawks +1.5 (-122); UNDER 44.5 (-115)