The Genshin Impact Version 4.6 Special Program Livestream is almost here, and here's how you can watch it.
Genshin Impact Version 4.6 Livestream Schedule: April 12th, 2024
The Genshin Impact Version 4.6 Special Program Livestream “Two Worlds Aflame, the Crimson Night Fades” is scheduled on Friday, April 12th, 2024 at 8:00 AM (UTC-4). It will go live on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel, followed by a premiere on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel an hour later.
The livestream will feature Sarah Miller-Crews as Lumine, Max Mittelman as Arataki Itto, Daman Mills as Lyney, and Erin Yvette as the new playable character Arlecchino.
Based on the graphics on the announcement card, it seems we will go deeper into Fontaine's story. This matches up well considering that Arlecchino, a native Fontainian, and Lyney are both involved in the Special Program. Perhaps we'll learn more about the Fatui's activities in the nation. Arataki Itto, however, seems like he's here randomly but he's just happy to be there.
What to Expect on Genshin Impact Version 4.6
Spoiler warning for those who are not yet caught up with the main story.
"Fate grants favors to no one. Only those who would fight it with every ounce of their being may earn the right to challenge it."
— Pierro, "The Jester"
◆ Name: Arlecchino
◆ Title: Dire Balemoon
◆ Title: Dire Balemoon
◆ Head of the House of the Hearth
— Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 11, 2024
The Knave, more known as Arlecchino, will be a playable character in Genshin Impact Version 4.6. We have known of her existence for a long time, and she was also a key player in many of the events in the Fontaine Archon Quest. Through the Fontainian stories, we find out that she is also the “Father of the House of the Hearth” to Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet.
As revealed by the Arlecchino drip marketing, she is a 5-star Pyro character. Her Constellation is “Ignis Purgatorius,” meaning “Cleansing Fire.”
In-game, she was first mentioned in quest dialogue in Version 2.4, all the way back in January 2022. In Version 2.8, gender-specific pronouns and titles were changed to denote the fact that Arlecchino is female; prior to this update, she was referred to as “Lord Arlecchino,” and was changed to “Lady Arlecchino” after the update.
New Artifact Sets
Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy
- 2-Piece: ATK +18%
- 4-Piece: When the value of a Bond of Life increases or decreases, this character deals 18% increased DMG for 6 seconds. Max 3 stacks.
Unfinished Reverie
- 2-Piece: ATK +18%
- 4-piece: After leaving combat for 3s, DMG dealt increased by 50%. In combat, if no Burning opponents are nearby for more than 6s, this DMG Bonus will decrease by 10% per second until it reaches 0%. When a Burning opponent exists, it will increase by 10% instead until it reaches 50%. This effect still triggers if the equipping character is off-field.
Main Quest Continuation
Details on the Main Quest's continuation are expected to be revealed in the Genshin Impact Version 4.6 livestream. This might delve deeper into the business of the Fatui and the House of the Hearth on the nation, especially with Arlecchino becoming a playable character.
There are also new enemies being added including a new Trounce Domain (Weekly Boss).
New Weapon – Crimson Moon's Semblance (5-star Polearm)
This is Arlecchino's Signature Weapon.
- Grants a Bond of Life equal to 18% of Max HP when a Charged Attack hits an opponent. This effect can be triggered up to once every 14s. In addition, when the equipping character has a Bond of Life, they gain a 12% DMG Bonus; if the value of the Bond of Life is greater than or equal to 20% of Max HP, then gain an additional 24% DMG Bonus.
