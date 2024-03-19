The Genshin Impact leak community got their hands quick on this one. The Genshin Impact Arlecchino leaks include her Kit, Constellations, and more.
Genshin Impact: Arlecchino Leaked Kit
Check out our Arlecchino pre-farming guide here if you want to be fully prepared.
Arlecchino Combat Talents
Note that the details on Arlecchino kit did not come from an official source. Genshin Impact has not yet released any official information on Arlecchino's kit, so take this with a grain of salt.
Normal Attack: Bidden Beheading
Normal Attack
- Performs a maximum of 6 consecutive strikes.
Charged Attack
- Consumes a fixed amount of Stamina, dashing toward a nearby opponent and cleaving once.
Plunging Attack
- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.
In Praise of Shadows and the Masque of the Red Death
- When Arlecchino has a Bond of Life equal to or greater than 30% of her Max HP, she receives a 40% Pyro DMG Bonus and her Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will be converted to deal Pyro DMG. This cannot be overridden.
- When in the “In Praise of Shadows” state, Arlecchino's Normal Attacks will be converted to “Masque of the Red Death”: When she hits an opponent, this attack will deal extra DMG that is scaled off her ATK multiplied by her current Bond of Life percentage. This will consume 5.5% of said current Bond of Life. A Bond of Life can be consumed this way every 0.05s.
Elemental Skill – All is Ash
Summons forth Balemoon Bloodfire, dealing Pyro DMG to multiple nearby opponents and performing a dash-cleave against one of them, dealing AoE Pyro DMG. Opponents hit by the aforementioned attack will have a Blood-Debt Directive applied to them. After the dash-cleave, Arlecchino's Bond of Life will be cleared, and Nourishing Cinders will trigger: Arlecchino recovers HP equivalent to 100% of the value of the Life Bond that was cleared.
Blood-Debt Directive
- Lasts 30s. Every 3s, it will deal 1 instance of Pyro DMG to the opponent. Max 3 instances.
- When Arlecchino uses a Charged Attack, she will absorb and clear nearby Blood-Debt Directives that she applied. Each Directive absorbed grants her a Bond of Life worth 20% of her Max HP.
- The maximum value of the Bond of Life she can be granted through this method within 20s after using her Elemental Skill is 80% of her Max HP.
“As she sees it, not every grain of wheat that falls upon the earth will grow into an ear, while those who obstruct her, once burned to ashes, can certainly be used to nourish flowers.”
Elemental Burst – Balemoon Rising
Great wings of Balemoon Bloodfire beat, granting Arlecchino a Bond of Life worth 15% of her Max HP and dealing AoE Pyro DMG.
“It is commonly believed throughout Teyvat that moon phases other than the full moon are mere metaphors of ill-omen, used only by those who practice alchemy and astrology.
She saw this crimson moon in her dreams many times. Were those portents of disaster? Indeed they were, but the destined catastrophes belonged to those who enraged her.”
Passive Talents
Cinders Alone Shall Nourish
- While in combat, Arlecchino can only receive the healing effect from All is Ash's Nourishing Cinders.
Agony Alone May Be Repaid
- There are different levels of Blood-Debt Directive. At different levels, absorbing a Directive will grant Arlecchino differing amounts of Bond of Life:
- Directives start at Level 1, increasing every 3s until Level 3 is reached.
- Arlecchino will gain a Bond of Life worth 20%/25%/70% of her Max HP when absorbing a Level 1/2/3 Directive.
- Defeating a foe with Blood-Debt Directive will immediately grant Arlecchino a Bond of Life worth 70% of her Max HP.
- When being granted a Bond of Life through the mechanic described above, the value of the Bond of Life cannot exceed the original limit of All is Ash.
Strength Alone Can Defend
- Arlecchino gains 1% All Elemental and Physical RES for every 100 ATK she has in excess of 1,000. The maximum RES increase she can gain this way for each is 20%.
Arlecchino Constellations
“All Reprisals and Arrears Are Mine to Bear…”
- When Normal Attack: Bidden Beheading's “Masque of the Red Death” hits an opponent, it has a 33% chance of not consuming Arlecchino's Bond of Life, instead granting a Bond of Life worth 5% of her Max HP.
“All Rewards and Retribution, Mine to Bestow…”
- Blood-Debt Directives are now Level 2 when first applied.
- When Arlecchino absorbs a Level 3 Directive, she unleashes Balemoon Bloodfire in front of her, dealing 900% of her ATK as AoE Pyro DMG. This effect can trigger once every 10s.
- You must first unlock the Passive Talent “Agony Alone May Be Repaid.”
“You Shall Become a New Member of Our Family…”
- Increases the Level of Normal Attack: Bidden Beheading by 3.
- Maximum upgrade level is 15.
“You Shall Love and Protect Each Other Henceforth…”
- The value of the Bond of Life granted by Balemoon Rising is increased to 25% of her Max HP, and when she hits an opponent with Blood-Debt Directive applied to them, she will increase that Directive's Level by 1. You must first unlock the Passive Talent “Agony Alone May Be Repaid.”
- Additionally, when successfully absorbing a Directive, Balemoon Rising's CD will be decreased by 2s and Arlecchino will have 15 Energy restored to her. This effect can be triggered once every 10s.
“For Alone, We Are as Good as Dead…”
- Increases the Level of Balemoon Rising by 3.
- Maximum upgrade level is 15.
“From This Day On, We Shall Delight in New Life Together.”
- The DMG of All is Ash's dash-cleave is increased by Arlecchino's ATK multiplied by 500% of Arlecchino's current Life Bond percentage.
- For 20s after Arlecchino uses All is Ash, both her Normal Attacks and Elemental Burst gain 10% increased CRIT Rate and 70% increased CRIT DMG. This effect can be triggered up to once every 15s.
Arlecchino goes live in Genshin Impact Version 4.6, along with lots of new content such as new Artifact Sets and new Bosses.
