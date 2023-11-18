Howl Shadow Drops On The Nintendo Switch With Demo

Howl Shadow drops on the Nintendo Switch with a demo, offering an immersive turn-based adventure set in a rich, medieval folklore world.

During a recent Nintendo livestream, the surprise drop of Howl, a turn-based indie game, took center stage. This announcement took place at the November 14 Indie World Showcase, where Nintendo revealed a series of significant game announcements. Howl became available on Tuesday, November 14, for the Nintendo Switch, following its unexpected introduction, alongside other showcased releases slated for later this year and early 2024.

Howl is a collaborative creation between Astragon Entertainment and Mi’pu’mi Games. The game unfolds as a tactical folktale set in medieval times. The storyline revolves around a deaf heroine on a quest to find a cure for a devastating affliction known as the “howling plague.” The game promises an engaging experience for players, boasting unique gameplay mechanics and captivating artwork.

During Tuesday’s Indie World Showcase, Howl not only surprised fans with its sudden appearance on the Nintendo Switch but also with the availability of a free demo. The full game download is now accessible, allowing players to dive into this immersive world. The release trailer, which was showcased during the event, displayed the game’s stunning artwork and gameplay, appealing to fans of turn-based tactical games. Howl features 60 levels spread across four story chapters, a variety of formidable enemies, and fully illustrated artwork in a distinctive living ink art style. Additionally, the game introduces an innovative “prophecy” mechanic, adding a new layer to its gameplay.

Astragon Entertainment, the publisher of Howl, is renowned for its simulator games like Construction Simulator and Bus Simulator. Mi’pu’mi Games, on the other hand, known for their work on the Hitman series and the console edition of Anno 1800, serves as the game’s developer. Howl brings a unique approach to the typical turn-based tactical gameplay. The “prophecy” mechanic requires players to predict enemy movements and strategically avoid encounters. This feature allows players to plan up to six steps ahead, attempting to outmaneuver the wolfish creatures that inhabit the world of Howl.

The game offers a range of exciting features, including unlockable and upgradeable skills, a world map with hidden skill pick-ups and secret paths, various enemy wolf species, and NPCs that players can save during combat and exploration. The storybook visuals are a highlight, extending to gameplay, user interface, and menus, providing a stunning visual experience. A free demo showcasing these features will be available later today, inviting fans to explore the innovative aspects of Howl.

For enthusiasts of turn-based tactics and distinctive art styles, Howl promises to be a captivating launch on the Nintendo Switch. Its unique gameplay mechanics, combined with an engaging storyline and artistic presentation, are likely to attract a wide range of players. The game’s shadow drop and demo release on the Nintendo Switch is a significant moment in today’s gaming landscape, demonstrating the increasing importance and impact of indie games in the industry.