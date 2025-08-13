The New York Mets received encouraging news Tuesday night as right-handed pitcher Tylor Megill took a significant step toward returning from a right elbow sprain. Out since mid-June, the 30-year-old made his first rehab appearance with Double-A Binghamton, signaling he could be back before the end of August to help the Mets in a tightening NL East race.

MLB’s Anthony DiComo took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and shared details on the outing, which was a key checkpoint in Megill’s recovery.

“Tylor Megill (sprained right elbow) began a minor league rehab assignment tonight with 41 pitches over 1.2 scoreless innings for Double-A Binghamton. A healthy Megill could give the Mets another pitching option down the stretch.”

The injury update offered plenty for Mets fans to like. Megill allowed three hits, walked one, and struck out four over 41 pitches, showing both command and velocity. His fastball touched the mid-90s, and his slider generated swings and misses, hinting that his form is rounding back into shape. Manager Carlos Mendoza has left the door open for the right-handed pitcher to either rejoin the rotation or serve as a multi-inning bullpen arm, depending on team needs.

Before the injury, Megill posted a 5-5 record with a 3.95 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 14 starts, giving the Mets valuable depth in their rotation. His absence has forced the club to lean more on spot starters and bullpen games, a strain that could become costly during the playoff push.

The timing of his progress is critical. The Mets sit second in the NL East at 64-55, five games behind the Philadelphia Phillies and holding a comfortable lead over the Miami Marlins for the second spot in the division. However, their recent 2-8 skid before Tuesday’s 13-5 win over the Atlanta Braves highlighted just how badly they need consistent pitching support. That victory, powered by six home runs and Pete Alonso breaking the franchise home run record, reminded fans of the team’s offensive ceiling — but sustainable success will require stronger performances from the pitching staff.

If Megill’s rehab continues without setbacks, he could make 2-3 more minor league starts before a late-August activation. Adding him back into the mix would give Mendoza more options for the stretch run, whether that means lengthening the Mets rotation or bolstering a bullpen that has been heavily worked. In a competitive NL East race, every arm matters.

For now, the Mets will watch closely as the veteran pitcher's rehab unfolds, knowing his return could provide a well-timed boost for a team looking to translate power at the plate into postseason staying power.