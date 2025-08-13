The New York Giants entered the 2025 NFL preseason with excitement over rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, but ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky quickly injected a reality check. During an NFL preseason segment on NFL Live, Orlovsky outlined why he believes the Giants’ offensive line and overall execution on offense could hinder Dart’s development as a signal-caller.

After the Ole Miss product’s promising Week 1 showing, NFL on ESPN posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, a clip of the NFL veteran outlining his biggest concern.

“This offensive line is not a good unit.”

"This offensive line is not a good unit."@DanOrlovsky7 breaks down why the Giants must improve QB protection and overall offensive execution ✍️ pic.twitter.com/zyqp5bSApA — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 12, 2025

Orlovsky explained that the unit’s success hinges on left tackle Andrew Thomas staying healthy and on center John Michael Schmitz Jr., a 2023 NFL Draft pick now entering his third season, making rapid progress. He added that the line isn’t capable of protecting any quarterback right now, let alone a rookie. Beyond protection issues, the former Lions QB pointed to the offense’s heavy dependence on Malik Nabers, arguing that such a high target share won’t be sustainable over a full season. He stressed that complementary players like Darius Slayton, Theo Johnson, and Wan’Dale Robinson must elevate their production.

Article Continues Below

The critique follows Dart’s sharp preseason debut, where the rookie completed 12-of-19 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown while leading three straight scoring drives in a 34-25 win over the Buffalo Bills. His mobility and poise stood out, giving fans hope that his skill set could help offset the Giants’ offensive line issues. At 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds, the rookie quarterback possesses the size, arm strength, and movement skills that fit the mold of a prototypical modern NFL passer.

Still, Orlovsky’s breakdown underscores that even a talented passer like Dart may struggle behind a shaky protection unit. The Giants have dealt with persistent offensive line problems in recent seasons, and early preseason play suggests those issues are not yet resolved. Any absence for Thomas or continued struggles in the interior could derail progress.

Inconsistencies in pass protection can stall drives, limit play-calling creativity, and increase injury risk. For a developing quarterback, those factors can be especially damaging, potentially slowing his growth and diminishing the overall effectiveness of the offense during critical stretches.

For now, Dart’s debut fuels optimism, but the 12-year NFL veteran’s warning keeps expectations in check. The Giants will need more than a promising young quarterback and Nabers, their top receiving threat, to turn preseason flashes into regular-season success.