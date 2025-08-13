It got scary for Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings in the final period, but they did enough to hold off the Indiana Fever and escape by a hairline, 81-80, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

The Fever went on a 19-3 run in the fourth quarter, including scoring 13 straight points, to close the gap with the Wings. Bueckers missed a jumpshot with 14 seconds remaining, giving Indiana a chance to steal the victory. Kelsey Mitchell, however, also muffed her shot as time expired.

The Wings, who played without Arike Ogunbowale due to a knee injury, snapped a five-game losing streak and improved to 9-24. The Fever, who are still without Caitlin Clark due to a groin injury, fell to 18-15.

Maddy Siegrist led the charge for Dallas with a career-high-tying 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, while Li Yueru added 20 points and four rebounds off the bench. Bueckers struggled from the field with 16 points on 6-of-19 shooting.

But despite her awful marksmanship, the rookie guard earned praise from Wings coach Chris Koclanes, as reported by ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta.

“You look at that, 6-19, not her best game, (not her) most efficient from the field, but those eight assists, and with Arike (Ogunbowale) out, she just shouldered such a load. That gets to you when we're asking you to make play after play after play,” said Koclanes.

“Just an incredible rookie.”

The 23-year-old Bueckers, who has scored in double figures in every game, also contributed five rebounds and two steals. Prior to facing the Fever, she was shooting well from the field, averaging 52.9% in their previous outings.

The Wings star has lived up to the hype of being the first overall pick, showcasing her all-around game and high IQ. While several facets of her game need fine-tuning, Dallas is in good hands with Bueckers.

They will battle the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday.