The Michigan football season is set to begin in just a couple of weeks, and while head coach Sherrone Moore will be on the sidelines for the opener against New Mexico, he will face a two-game suspension early in the season. Moore will also coach in Week 2 at Oklahoma, his alma mater, but he will serve a self-imposed suspension against Central Michigan and Nebraska.

Sherrone Moore met with the media on Tuesday, and he was asked about that suspension. Moore isn’t worrying about it, which led perfectly into this year’s Michigan football motto: TNT. Today not tomorrow. Focus on the present. Right now, Moore is only concerned about getting his guys ready for their first game of the season, which is now less than three weeks away.

“Today not tomorrow,” Moore said, according to a post from Christopher Breiler. “That's all I'm worried about. Worried about our players right now, and the man upstairs has blessed me with the ability to be here. So that's all I’m worried about today.”

Moore was then asked about the looming NCAA decision regarding the Michigan sign-stealing investigation and whether or not the ruling will be a weight off the program’s back. His reponse:

“Today not tomorrow.”

He isn’t worried about it right now, but Sherrone Moore will definitely miss games against Central Michigan and Nebraska. He isn’t revealing who the acting head coach will be for those games. Those games are during the third and fourth weeks of the season, so he will have to make a decision there relatively soon.

“I’m not gonna talk about that,” Moore said.

Sherrone Moore is clearly taking the “TNT” motto very seriously. He is only worried about today, and that’s all he’s going to talk about as well. The Michigan football team is just trying to win the day and continue to get better.