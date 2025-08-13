Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be in the twilight of his career, but his impact remains invaluable. He's entering what could be his final season in the NFL, and he's making sure that he will leave his mark in Pittsburgh.

Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Steelers worth $13.65. While not many agreed with the team's decision, general manager Omar Khan stressed that the veteran signal-caller could still lead them to a deep run. Experience counts, after all.

Time has slowed down the 41-year-old Rodgers. He's not as dangerous and mobile as he was during his peak years with the Green Bay Packers. But for Steelers insider Mark Kaboly, Rodgers' value isn't solely hinged on productivity.

“What Aaron Rodgers brings to the Steelers offense is this: They don't want to let him down. You can see it, hear it, and feel it,” said Kaboly on X.

Article Continues Below

Clearly, the four-time MVP can still command a squad. He has inspired many players to become better, helping them reach their full potential and earn lucrative contracts. While his eccentric behavior has been questioned several times, his leadership aura remains absolute.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has been nothing but impressed with Rodgers, touting the “fire that still burns” on the 10-time Pro Bowler.

“All he wants to do is win. All he wants to do is have fun within the game. He wanted to be a component of the process of development for young players. Everything that we talked about through our conversations in the spring, I'm watching him live out right now in this training camp setting. I believed him when he said it, but it's fun to watch it play out. I think that's why I'm excited. I think that's why I was comfortable,” said Tomlin recently on “The Pivot Podcast.”

After an empty two-season stint with the New York Jets, Rodgers is looking for a perfect final hurrah.