Aaron Judge is back in the New York Yankees’ lineup, but his defensive return is still uncertain. The two-time AL MVP admitted this week that he has “no idea” when he’ll be ready to play right field again after suffering a right flexor tendon strain in late July. The injury kept Judge on the 10-day injured list until August 5th, when he returned as the designated hitter.

NY Daily News Sports reporter Gary Phillips posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, an exchange where Judge mixed humor with uncertainty about his timetable, reflecting both his competitive mindset and the unknowns surrounding his return.

Judge has been able to swing the bat, even launching a home run in the Yankees’ 9-1 win over the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, but his inability to play the field limits lineup flexibility. Without the slugger in right, manager Aaron Boone has leaned more on Giancarlo Stanton, who is better suited for a DH role. That shift removes the option of giving other players rest days at DH, affecting the overall balance of the lineup.

Defensively, the club loses one of the best gloves in the sport. Judge’s arm strength, range, and steady presence are nearly impossible to replace, especially during a tight AL playoff race where defensive efficiency could determine whether they secure home-field advantage or travel for a Wild Card series. The team has been cautious, starting the outfielder’s throwing program on August 6th, but Boone has already ruled him out of playing the field in the current series underway vs. the Minnesota Twins. A potential return to right field could come during the upcoming road trip to face the St. Louis Cardinals if his elbow responds well.

Headed into Wednesday's action, the Bronx Bombers sit third in the American League East at 64-56, six games behind the Toronto Blue Jays and just 1.5 back of the Boston Red Sox. Their home dominance (.607 win percentage) contrasts with a weak road record (.458), and a 4-6 record over the last 10 games has slowed their climb. With 42 games remaining, every series against division opponents carries heightened importance.

If Judge returns to full defensive duties in the next few weeks, it would give Boone’s roster both a morale boost and increased tactical options. But if his absence in right field stretches into September, the Yankees will have to navigate the final weeks of the season without their best all-around player in the field—an obstacle that could influence both their playoff seeding and postseason performance.

For fans, these injury updates on the 6-foot-7 slugger are more than just medical news—they are tied directly to hopes of a deep October run. Until he’s cleared, the team will rely on his bat and hope his elbow recovers as soon as possible.

