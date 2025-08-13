The Milwaukee Brewers are beyond unstoppable, and not even one of the best arms in Major League Baseball could slow them down. On Tuesday night at American Family Field, Milwaukee crushed the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-0 to extend their winning streak to 11 games for the second time in just over a month, becoming only the 13th team since 1900 to record two such streaks in the same season.

The Pirates sent their star, Paul Skenes, to the mound, who entered with the best ERA in the majors (1.94). But Sal Frelick wasted no time denting that number. By the fourth, Skenes was out of the game after allowing four runs on six hits, with Brice Turang and Frelick driving in more to set the early tone.

The Brewers are the third team in the last 90 seasons to put together multiple 11-game winning streaks. They've done it over the course of just 38 days. And that includes four days playing golf and laying on the couch over the All-Star break. It's wild. https://t.co/IDksAyayiU — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 13, 2025

The offense didn't let up after Skenes exited. In the fifth, Christian Yelich launched a two-run homer, followed by a six-run sixth inning that included Andrew Vaughn's eighth home run in just 27 games with Milwaukee, bringing his RBI total with the team to 32. Caleb Durbin closed out the scoring with a two-run blast.

On the mound, Freddy Peralta delivered six scoreless innings, allowing only three hits to improve his record to 14-5 and lower his ERA to 2.90. Peralta currently leads the majors in wins and has been a key piece.

Historically, Milwaukee's achievement has been rare. The Brewers are the first team since the 2015 Blue Jays to notch two 11-game winning streaks in the same year. Even more impressively, both came within 38 days. Since July 5, the Brewers have gone 26-4, flipping a four-game deficit in the NL Central into a 7.5-game lead over the Cubs.

Their season record now stands at 75-44, the best in baseball by 5.5 games. Sitting 31 games over .500 for only the third time in franchise history, they are on pace for 102 wins, which would break the club record of 96 set in 2011 and 2018. This turnaround has been nothing short of historic for a team that started 0-4 and was 25-28 in late May.

Manager Pat Murphy couldn't have been more excited about the team, emphasizing that it's not something you get to accomplish very often.

“These guys are playing like a team right now, and that's a great thing to see and to feel,” Murphy said. “You don't always get to do that,” he added, according to MLB.com