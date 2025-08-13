Jason Kelce is setting the record straight on how his wife feels about his family.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center married his wife, Kylie Kelce, in 2018 had a fan claim that Kylie is not a fan of the Kelce's including his brother, Travis Kelce.

“Is this a safe space to admit that I actually kinda [expletive] with Kylie Kelce (Jason’s wife)?” a fan that is under the guise of a Taylor Swift account wrote on X. (Travis has been dating Taylor Swift since 2023).

Another X user commented, “I hate them all [laughing crying face emoji],” to which the Taylor Swift fan account replied, “I feel like [Kylie] sometimes also hates them all lol.”

The comment got a lot of traction, which prompted a response from the Super Bowl champion.

“Can confirm she hates me a lot of the time,” Jason wrote back.

Kylie Kelce shares why her and Jason Kelce's daughters haven't been to a Chiefs game

Despite the post of Kylie not liking the rest of the Kelce's, the mom of four has repeatedly praised Travis for being a great uncle to she and Jason's four daughters. The couple welcomed their fourth baby girl in March.

Kylie recently shared that their daughters haven't seen their uncle play in person due to the girls' schedules.

“The girls have not yet been to an Uncle Trav game just because a lot of opportunities that we've had to go and support Trav have been, even just last year, a lot of Monday nights,” she explained to People.

“I think two different Monday Night Football opportunities. But as anyone knows, an 8:00 p.m. start is not conducive to a 5, 4, and 2-year-old. We're not tagging in on that, so maybe we'll get out there for a nice 1:00 p.m. Sunday with the girls.”

“In the position that he's in, it's a little more fluid, it's a little more exciting. It's not necessarily the trenches, which I would watch so closely when Jason was playing, so it adds a level of excitement. We are, as always, cheering on Uncle Trav through and through all season,” she continued, adding that they still get “excited” cheer him on any chance they get.

“We are just so excited to get to cheer him on. We know how hard he's working and it's exciting to still have someone in the league close to the family to cheer on. Obviously, we have friends who are like family that are still in the league, but it's so much fun to cheer on Trav.”

The Kansas City Chiefs' first game of the season will be in São Paulo, Brazil on September 5th against the Los Angeles Chargers.