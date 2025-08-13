One of the best players in the 2022 Michigan football recruiting class was defensive back Keon Sabb. Sabb spent a couple of seasons with the Wolverines and won a national championship with the program before transferring to Alabama. Now, Sherrone Moore is going after his brother, five-star 2027 wide receiver Xavier Sabb.

Xavier Sabb is one of the best players in the 2027 recruiting class, and the Michigan football team wants him. While his brother transferring away from the program seems like it could be a bad sign, Xavier still has great things to say about the program.

“I love Michigan,” he said, according to an article from On3. “We would go there all the time to see my brother. I love the campus. The coaches were great. They treated us like family. A lot of people have issues with the weather, but I like it. You can put more drip on (laughs). The food there is good, too.”

If Xavier is going to come to Michigan, he needs to see some changes in the offense. As en elite WR, it makes sense that he wants that. With Bryce Underwood at quarterback, the Wolverines can do that.

“I want to see them switch up the offense and pass the ball a little bit more,” he admitted. “With that type of quarterback, they can really sling the ball around. I want to see what the offense looks like now that they are looking to throw the ball more.”

Michigan is an option for Xavier, and Keon will be a big factor in his recruitment.

“I’m still considering Michigan,” Xavier added. “Keon still plays a big part. He’s been to Michigan. He can tell me what he likes about Michigan and what it was like there. Michigan is still a school I’m going to be looking at for sure.”

The next step for Xavier would be getting back on campus for another visit. He is hoping to make that happen.

“I would love to get back out there for another visit,” Xavier said. “We’ll see if we can schedule something. I would want to see what it’s like in the wide receiver room. I want to sit in on the meetings. I was young when I was out there last time, so I want to get more of a look at all of that.”

The Michigan football team needs to be more consistent when it comes to adding WR talent, and Xavier Sabb is the type of player that the Wolverines need. We’ll see if Sherrone Moore can find a way to secure a commitment down the road.