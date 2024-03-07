The Carolina Hurricanes are set to face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night in Carolina. Ahead of the game, the team got huge news with goalie Frederik Andersen being activated off the IR, per team reporter Walt Ruff.
‘The #Canes have activated goaltender Frederik Andersen from injured reserve. 60-26-4 with a .914 SV% in three seasons as a member of the team, he has been out since November due to a blood-clotting issue.'
Andersen has been out since November due to a blood-clotting issue, so this is terrific news for the Hurricanes and the 34-year-old goalie. Andersen has played only six games this season and posted a 4-1-0 record before missing time.
While speaking to reporters at the end of February, Andersen expressed his gratitude for the patience during the absence: “I appreciate the patience through this last little time. It's obviously been scary times, but thankfully I've gotten a lot of help through the team, the doctors around me, and my family. My teammates have been really supportive, and I really appreciate the help.”
Pyotr Kochetkov has been the primary goalie for the Hurricanes in Andersen's absence, and he has posted a 16-11-3 record in 32 games played while Antti Raanta appeared in 24 games. It remains to be seen whether or not Andersen will be the starter for the Hurricanes, but either way, his return to the ice is a positive step in the right direction.
The Hurricanes enter Thursday's clash with a 36-19-6 mark and are in second place in the Metropolitan Division behind the New York Rangers.