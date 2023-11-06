Don Waddell and the Hurricanes got a blow to their Stanley Cup chances after Frederik Andersen went down which prompted a Jaroslav Halak move.

Don Waddell and the Carolina Hurricanes are not having the ideal start to their season. They sit third in the Metropolitan division but those hopes may slowly start to wither down as the season goes by. The biggest blow to their Stanley Cup chances started with the sidelining of a veteran goaltender. Frederik Andersen would go down and not be able to come back to the squad. His latest injury update became much of a concern to their fans despite the recent move involving both Antti Raanta and Jaroslav Halak.

Frederik Andersen is experiencing a blood clotting issue. This will sideline him from playing with the Hurricanes for an indefinite amount of time, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic. There is a silver lining amid this unfortunate health status update. He will be expected to make a full recovery, hopefully before the fight for the Stanley Cup truly starts,

Don Waddell unveiled that the issue was found during the Hurricanes' recent medical tests on their goaltender. Andersen also took time off the team in October. This was due to the shot he took when they faced the San Jose Sharks.

This means that their lineups will get shaken up to patch the holes left by Andersen. The Hurricanes have now signed Jaroslav Halak to carry out backup duties. He will also be tasked to fill up some of the inconsistencies that Antti Raanta has been riddled with for the whole season. A massive injury will definitely cost them some games down the line. Will these goaltenders step up and make the big plays despite Andersen's absence?