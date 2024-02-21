Frederik Andersen addressed reporters on Wednesday.

Frederik Andersen hasn't played a game for the Carolina Hurricanes since suffering from a blood clotting issue that has kept the Dane out of action since Nov. 2.

But after returning to the ice over the last few weeks, the 34-year-old addressed reporters after practice at PNC Arena on Wednesday, and he opened up about the rare ailment.

“It was a scary time. Just really happy to be in really good hands, and that was a big relief to have that around me,” the netminder reflected, per NHL.com's Tom Gulitti.

“I obviously haven’t dealt with this before, and I tried to just get educated as much as I can to really understand what situation I’m in and then really lean on the great team of doctors I’ve seen and have kind of taken their advice and their recommendations and making the decisions with them.”

It's unclear if Andersen will be able to return to the Hurricanes this season, but the fact he's returned to the ice is fantastic news. He's been a rock between the pipes in Raleigh since signing with the club in 2021. This season, he's at a 4-1 record with a 2.87 GAA and .894 save percentage.

“I appreciate the patience through this last little time,” he told reporters. “It's obviously been scary times, but thankfully I've gotten a lot of help through the team, the doctors around me, and my family. My teammates have been really supportive, and I really appreciate the help.”

Frederik Andersen still doesn't have a return timetable

Andersen also confirmed that there was still no timetable on a potential return to the Hurricanes' lineup.

“I can’t really put an exact date on the timetable [to play]; I'm just taking things day by day to see how I'm progressing. I'm going to lean on the great team of doctors that we have around here.”

The former Herning Blue Fox has been practicing with Carolina since last Thursday, and was working with goaltending coach Paul Schonfelder over the last couple of weeks, per Gulitti. He was cleared to return to the ice over the All-Star break.

“I can’t tell you enough how excited I am, how good it feels to be back with the teammates and doing what I love,” Andersen finished. “To be part of that locker room again and being out there for practice has been really fun.”

The hope around Raleigh is that Frederik Andersen will be able to join his team for the stretch run, and be healthy enough to contribute to another Stanley Cup chase. But just him being back on the ice is a win for the hockey world.