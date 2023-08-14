Carolina Hurricanes star Andrei Svechnikov went down with a torn ACL on March 11 against the Vegas Golden Knights. During his exit interview, the 23-year-old expressed his disappointment in not being able to help the team during their run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, it might not be long until the Hurricanes star can get back on the ice.

Carolina general manager Don Waddell joined NHL Network recently. During this interview, he spoke more about Svechnikov's injury and when the team expects their 23-year-old star to be ready for game action.

“He wants to be playing today, but we'll be cautious, obviously. October is important, but as the season goes on, it becomes even more important. I fully expect him to be ready when the season starts,” Waddell said, via NHL.com.

“He's four months after surgery (in July) and [was] skating by himself, not with any contact or anything,” the Hurricanes general manager continued. “Six months will basically be right when training camp opens, so he's right on schedule or maybe even ahead of schedule.

Svechnikov was in the midst of an impressive season for the Hurricanes prior to the injury. The 23-year-old found the back of the net 23 times in the 2022-23 season while recording 55 points in 64 games. His performance landed him his first trip to the NHL All-Star Game in Florida.

The Hurricanes went on a deep run without Svechnikov in the lineup. Carolina advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in five seasons. However, they were swept aside by the Florida Panthers.

Svechnikov is expected to play a major role in Carolina's future success. Let's see if a healthy Andrei Svechnikov can help the Hurricanes push for a Stanley Cup championship in 2024.