The Carolina Hurricanes have moved on from Jaroslav Halak amid the team's strong Metropolitan Division standing.

The Carolina Hurricanes are off to a solid start in the 2023-24 NHL season. The Hurricanes are 10-7 and are top four in the Metropolitan Division standings. Carolina bolstered its depth by signing veteran goalie Jaroslav Halak to a professional tryout offer (PTO). However, Halak and the Hurricanes are parting ways, per Chris Johnston.

The Hurricanes make early-season roster makes

Jaroslav Halak was originally signed on November 6th after Carolina goaltender Frederick Andersen was ruled out indefinitely from a medical issue. Halak remained with the team for two weeks, but it seems leaving the club was the best decision for him.

Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour explained the franchise's move to release Halak:

“I think it was more on his side. It was a mutual kind of thing, but I think it was a tough spot for him to be and I think he realized that. It's tough at the end of the road to make those decisions with family and everything, Brind'Amour said, per The Hockey News.

Halak is one of the latest players to join NHL Free Agency. Although Halak felt it was best to part ways with the Hurricanes, he could provide service to another team in need. Many fans believe the 38-year-old is in line to join the Edmonton Oilers.

Regardless, the Hurricanes must find a way to keep their defense intact as they continue to stay afloat in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina comes off a win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. They next take on the Oilers for a cross-conference matchup.